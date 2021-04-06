Watch
Pima County pop-up clinic offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no appointment required

The clinic is open Tuesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pima County/Facebook
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:12:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Still trying to get your shot? You may have a chance if you act quickly.

Pima County is opening a pop-up vaccination clinic at Jacobs Park today -- Tuesday, April 6 -- from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would not require a follow-up appointment.

The pop-up clinic, at 3300 North Fairview Avenue, only has about 600 doses of the vaccine to distribute and will close once all the doses have been administered, the Pima County Health Department says.

Vaccinations are open for anyone age 18 and older at the clinic.

