Tucson Police, Fire salute medical personnel at Banner

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sirens and fire engires blared through midtown Tucson Monday morning, but it was for a much happier reason than usual.

The Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Departments saluted medical personnel at Banner University Medical Center, driving by blaring horns and sirens for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you for all you do - you are appreciated, and have our full support," TFD tweeted.

A WELL DESERVED THANK YOU !! 🙏 To our medical personnel on the front lines of this fight against #COVID19, we are proud to honor you! 👏👏 Thank you for all you do - you are appreciated, and have our full support 👩‍🚒🚒 #InThisTogether #TucsonFire #TucsonPolice #BannerUMC pic.twitter.com/APS3DCX8Ax — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 6, 2020

Dr. Bellal Joseph, chief of the trauma center at Banner UMC, also tweeted a video of the tribute.

TFD and TPD did the same procession for workers at Tucson Medical Center on Sunday.