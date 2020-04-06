Menu

Tucson Police, Fire salute medical personnel at Banner

Posted: 12:09 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 15:14:21-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sirens and fire engires blared through midtown Tucson Monday morning, but it was for a much happier reason than usual.

The Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Departments saluted medical personnel at Banner University Medical Center, driving by blaring horns and sirens for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you for all you do - you are appreciated, and have our full support," TFD tweeted.

Dr. Bellal Joseph, chief of the trauma center at Banner UMC, also tweeted a video of the tribute.

TFD and TPD did the same procession for workers at Tucson Medical Center on Sunday.

