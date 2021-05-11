Tucson Parks and Rec to begin approving special event applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Department of Parks and Recreation Tuesday announced they would be approving applications for special events starting this weekend.

The city says the applications should be submitted at least 60 days in advance of the event and include some restrictions. The department is not approving festivals, fairs, processions or parades, car shows, public concerts, performances, or movies.

For all other festivals, the city says capacity must be limited to 25% of listed capacity at park facilities. Where there is no capacity limit, gatherings must be limited to 250 people or fewer. The Gene C. Reid Park Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park will continue to remain closed.

The city also says at events where continuous physical distancing can't be maintained, masks should be worn at all times, and all other CDC guidance should be followed.