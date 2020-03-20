Tucson mom speaks about adjusting to school closures

TUCSON, Ariz. — Local mom Ashley Verhalen grabs the soccer ball and plays in her backyard with her three kids. It's been one week since the kids have been out school.

Verhalen's job already requires her to work from home, but she's been busier than ever. She is now juggling three kids and working, taking phone calls from morning to night.

She said it's been very difficult because there is no school to keep her kids busy.

"There is a rumor going around that the school’s may be closed until the end of the school year," Verhalen said. "That is just super concerning because my son’s education is super important to me."

Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday all schools will be closed until March 27. Ashley said if the time gets extended, she hopes online school becomes an option.

"It's so sad to see everyone separated right now, but it's for the best," Verhalen said.

Even though it's been a major adjustment for her family, Verhalen said she knows it's important to keep her children safe, and she hopes others see it that way too.

"Right now, I just hope people will listen and stay home," Verhalen said. "Nobody wants to stay home, but obviously it is what’s best right now. I know that over the next few weeks it may be hard, especially with kids and being alone and the people that don’t have any help. I just really hope to see some kind of like cure for this in the next few weeks, that’s what I hope."