Tucson mobility company makes changes to transportation vans for high-risk customers

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson mobility company is taking extra steps to ease their customer's worries during the coronavirus.

Ability Center Tucson works with customers who are in wheel chairs or have other mobility restrictions and need customized vehicles or transportation.

Many of their customers are people at high risk to get the coronavirus, those over 65 or with underlying health conditions.

"We’ve had a couple of our transport companies that were concerned with the safety and security of not only their drivers, but also their passengers that they’re transporting," General Manager of Ability Center Christine Takerian said.

That's when they decided to add glass barriers to their transportation vehicles between the passengers and drivers.

"One of the major things is there is a lot of fear," Takerian said. "These people that are our customers still need to be able to go to the doctor and get out and be treated and have medical assistance for other topics they have going on in their lives."

There are 16 other Ability Center's in the United States, but this is the Tucson one is the first to add this new glass. They plan to install it in eight vehicles for right now.

Takerian said her and the other workers are happy to do extra work to ensure their customer's worries.