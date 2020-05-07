Tucson medical practice gives patients testing for COVID-19 care baskets

TUCSON, Ariz. - A medical practice in Tucson is giving patients who get tested for COVID-19 special care baskets.

New Pueblo Medicine Practice has been open in Tucson for years, and in the past few weeks, staff have been busy testing patients for COVID-19.

Casandra Crowson is a family nurse practitioner at New Pueblo Medicine Practice for the past two months. Crowson told KGUN9 when she and other staff started administering COVID-19 tests to patients, they decided to send them off with something extra.

"Our patients that are coming in to get COVID testing we wanted to provide them with a little something for comfort," said Crowson.

She said every patient who gets tested also goes home with one of the baskets, which is filled with different items to keep their spirits up.

“There’s a roll of toilet paper, there’s a bar of soap, there’s some brain teasers, crossword puzzles, sudoku puzzles, snacks," she said.

Crowson told KGUN9 the practice is currently testing between seven and 10 patients a week.

For more information on New Pueblo Medicine Practice, and the testing staff there are doing, click here.