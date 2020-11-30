Tucson Mayor Romero proposes mandatory 8 p.m. curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday where she will ask the city council to consider new COVID-19 mitigation measures.

According to a news release, the mayor will be asking the council to consider establishing a mandatory curfew effective at 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.

“After consulting with public health experts and local hospitals, we have determined that additional steps are necessary to control the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Mayor Romero said in the news release. “We are at an inflection point and our actions today will determine what happens in the next three weeks. My colleagues on the Council and I are asking each and every Tucsonan to do their part to slow the spread, especially for our family and friends working in our hospitals. We need statewide action, and I strongly urge Governor Ducey to act swiftly to protect the health of Arizonans.”

In a news conference Monday, Romero said she's not allowed to discuss the measure with her colleagues due to open meeting laws but feels "confident" the council will pass the measure at an emergency meeting Tuesday.

The mayor also called for Gov. Doug Ducey to institute a similar order statewide.

The requested curfew would prohibit all persons from being present on any public street or in any public place, with the following exemptions:

All law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics or other medical personnel, and any other emergency response personnel;

Persons traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating a business that is an Essential Function; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; engaging in Essential Activities; and travel for any of the above services or purposes;

Persons engaged in or traveling to perform or receive Essential Functions; and

Persons who are homeless.