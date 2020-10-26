Tucson Mayor expresses concern about impact of Trump rally on local COVID numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. — "He comes to Tucson and does not care about the sacrifices that Tucsonans have made to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero makes it quite clear how she felt about President Trump holding a rally here.

"He came to Tucson, not as an official visit, it was campaign visit, so it's a very selfish, self-gain that he showed up to Tucson for."

She said her concern isn't as political as it would seem, in fact she said she's worried the rally will be a super-spreader event.

"It's concerning and we will know what the result of that event will be on COVID-19 cases in Pima County soon."

For it's part the Trump campaign said all attendees had their temperature checked, were given and instructed to wear masks, and provided hand sanitizer.

As to other events held in the city that could be considered super-spreader events, Romero said she's attended at least one and observed health precautions taking place.

"What I do recall from those, I attended just one, but what I do recall from those is that people the organizers and those that went were pushing mask-wearing really big," Romero said.

"At least the one that I attended in recognition for George Floyd's death, everyone was pushing for the use of a mask."

Mayor Romero said the Trump campaign also hasn't given word whether it will foot the bill for security services provided by Tucson Police.

It's a situation similar to one in 2016 when 180 officers were deployed to the Tucson Convention Center for Trump campaign event then.

"The price tag for the last amount was $82,000 and what Chief Magnus quoted me on this particular event was about $50,000."

No word whether the campaign plans to arrange payment for either of those events.

The campaign for Bernie Sanders also stiffed on a bill for security services back in 2016.

It referred all comments about security to the Secret Service.

Mayor Romero said the city will have a better idea how much the trump rally will impact COVID cases locally in another week.