Tucson man's family recounts his experience with COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. - The family one a Tucson man who recovered from COVID-19 is detailing what he went through while having the virus.

Manny Carreon was released from the Banner Medical Center on April 23, more than a month after his ordeal with COVID-19 began.

Christina Savel, Manny's fiance, told KGUN9 Carreon first came down with a fever back on March 15.

Savel said at that time it was a low-grade fever, which increased the next day on March 16.

By March 17, the fever hadn't gone down at all. Savel said that's when she decided she needed to take Carreon to the emergency room.

Once there, she said doctors tested Carreon for COVID-19. She added they sent the two of them home after spending a few hours there.

On March 23, Savel said she decided to take Carreon back to hospital after he'd developed a bad cough.

She said once again, he was tested for COVID-19. Savel said she wasn't allowed in with Carreon at that point, so she had to drop him off at the ER and go home.

A day later, doctors called her and told her Carreon had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

That same day, March 24, Carreon was placed on a ventilator, according to Savel.

On Easter, doctors told Savel that Carreon was off the ventilator. Carreon was able to go home on April 23.

On that day, doctors and nurses lined a hallway at Banner Medical Center, clapping a cheering for Carreon.