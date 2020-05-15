Tucson Mall, Park Place to reopen Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two major Tucson malls are announcing their plans to reopen next week.

A representative for Tucson Mall and Park Place say both malls will reopen on Tuesday, May 19. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The representative says the malls are implementing new public health measures upon reopening, including hand sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions and more frequent and intense cleaning regimens.

Not all retailers will be open when the malls open, but the representative says Park Place and Tucson Mall websites will have the most up to date information about which are open.