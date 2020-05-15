Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tucson Mall, Park Place to reopen Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
(credit: Tucson Mall/Facebook)
Tucson Mall
Tucson Mall
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 15:31:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two major Tucson malls are announcing their plans to reopen next week.

A representative for Tucson Mall and Park Place say both malls will reopen on Tuesday, May 19. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The representative says the malls are implementing new public health measures upon reopening, including hand sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions and more frequent and intense cleaning regimens.

Not all retailers will be open when the malls open, but the representative says Park Place and Tucson Mall websites will have the most up to date information about which are open.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.