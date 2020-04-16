Tucson JTED instructor starts 3-D printing face shields

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson JTED instructor isn't in his precision manufacturing lab with his students anymore, instead, he's 3-D printing face shields for healthcare workers.

Cesar Gutierrez, the instructor for the precision manufacturing program at Desert View High School, started making the face shields about two weeks ago.

He and a second instructor for the program are currently running 10 3-D printers around the clock to make the shields.

So far, they've been able to make 200 face shields, which are going to the Graham County Public Health Department.

Gutierrez said that although he's extremely happy and willing to do what he's doing now to help healthcare workers, he wishes he could use this as a physical teaching method for his students.

“I miss my kids. I mean it’s what makes my day fun everyday, you know? I come in and see 300 students everyday, that’s what I miss the most," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is currently making the face shields with different materials donated to the school. He told KGUN9 one of the primary materials he needs to continue making face shields is 1.75 mm filament.