Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tucson JTED instructor starts 3-D printing face shields

items.[0].image.alt
Screen Shot 2020-04-15 at 5.53.05 PM.png
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 20:54:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson JTED instructor isn't in his precision manufacturing lab with his students anymore, instead, he's 3-D printing face shields for healthcare workers.

Cesar Gutierrez, the instructor for the precision manufacturing program at Desert View High School, started making the face shields about two weeks ago.

He and a second instructor for the program are currently running 10 3-D printers around the clock to make the shields.

So far, they've been able to make 200 face shields, which are going to the Graham County Public Health Department.

Gutierrez said that although he's extremely happy and willing to do what he's doing now to help healthcare workers, he wishes he could use this as a physical teaching method for his students.

“I miss my kids. I mean it’s what makes my day fun everyday, you know? I come in and see 300 students everyday, that’s what I miss the most," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is currently making the face shields with different materials donated to the school. He told KGUN9 one of the primary materials he needs to continue making face shields is 1.75 mm filament.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.