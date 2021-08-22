Tucson International Airport to offer COVID-19 vaccinations through Sep 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations through September 7.

The Tucson Airport Authority has partnered with the Pima County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services and Premier Medical Group USA to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to employees, travelers, and community members.

Earlier this year, the airport coordinated with the health department to offer COVID-19 vaccine PODS for airport employees and employee family members, according to TIA. Now, this time around, will be the first that vaccines will be offered to general travelers and the community.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have partnered with Pima County and ADHS. We are excited for another opportunity to work closely with the state and Pima County to provide vaccinations to all of those we serve. Administering vaccines in the terminal was the next logical step for us, given the success of our free COVID-19 testing,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “We want to ensure that individuals have every opportunity to be vaccinated because we are all in this together.”

The vaccinations will be available 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on a walk-in basis, no appointment is necessary. The program will be operating on the terminal’s lower level, behind Bag Belt #7.

Below include dates when vaccinations will be available:



Monday, August 23