Tucson International Airport is almost back to pre-pandemic passenger counts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened over three million passengers at airports across the country.

As more people travel, TSA officers at the Tucson International Airport are ready for full capacity.

"So fortunately, TSA is looking at meeting its staffing goals this month," Patricia Mancha, a TSA Spokesperson, said.

Several airports across the country have had to deal with COVID-19 cases impacting their staff, but the Tucson International Airport TSA staff has not had a COVID-19 case in over a month according to TSA.

"It's not just one particular thing, but there's many things that have been done to help keep not only our officers, but the traveling public safe," Mancha said.

Right now, the airport is nearing pre-pandemic passenger totals. The airport said they are ready for more as they prepare for the next wave of travel.

"We're built for those numbers and in fact we are built for more than what you see today," Bruce Goetz, Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer of the airport, said.

Anyone who is flying is required to wear a mask, but mandatory vaccines are being discussed at the federal level. In The Skimm podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said that he would support mandatory proof of vaccination for those looking to fly.

Goetz said that they are waiting on guidance from Washington on any decisions like that.

"Honestly, that's a policy decision that's being weighed in at headquarters back in Washington, D.C." Goetz said. "We are like everyone else. We are in a wait and see mode on if they implement that and then how do they implement that."

In the meantime, anyone looking to get vaccinated can get any of the three vaccines at the airport for free.