Tucson high school student aims to help healthcare workers financially

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson high school student created a business aimed at helping healthcare workers who are struggling financially.

Kendall Jeong is a junior at University High School, and started the COVID Warrior Project.

“The COVID Warrior Project sells stickers currently and then hopefully we’re going to expand and sell pins in the future," said Jeong.

Jeong said she decided to create the COVID Warrior Project because she wanted to support healthcare workers who found themselves struggling financially.

“I’ve heard a lot about the struggles they’ve been going through, a lot have experienced reduced hours or have even been furloughed," she said.

After deciding this was something she wanted to do, Jeong designed the sticker, reached out to manufacturers to produce the stickers, and now ships all orders from her home.

“I’m trying to make it as easy as possible to help and make a difference," said Jeong.

So far, Jeong told KGUN9 she's sold more than 150 stickers, which have raised more than $1,500.

All of that money is being donated to the Tucson Medical Center's Marks Fund, which helps healthcare workers with their finances.

“That’s anything from rent and mortgage payments to medical, childcare, grocery needs," she said.

Jeong added she loves to see Tucsonans and others throughout southern Arizona sport the stickers and show their support for healthcare workers that way.

“I think I’d be amazing if a healthcare worker were driving home one day after a long day of work and they saw the back of someone’s car that really showed gratitude for their service," said Jeong.

If you'd like to purchase a sticker from COVID Warrior Project, click here.