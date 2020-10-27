Tucson Gem & Mineral Show canceled for 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — The main Tucson Gem & Mineral Show has been canceled for 2021, organizers say.

The Tucson Gem & Mineral Society, which puts on the main gem show at the Tucson Convention Center each year, says they decided to cancel this year's show due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"TGMS does not want to be responsible for a single COVID-19 fatality or serious illness," the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society leaders said in a statement posted to their website. "Our Show is run by volunteers and many of us are in high-risk demographics...as are many of our participants and attendees. Consulting closely with the Pima County Health Department, the Mayor and City Manager’s offices and the good folks who run the TCC, it is clear that applying the mandated COVID-19 protocols to reduce risk would mean drastically restricted attendance and curtailment of many of our programs."

While the main show will not go on as planned next year, it's possible that other adjacent booths and popup events not associated with the TGMS will continue as planned.

Here is the full statement from the TGMS: