Tucson family tells KGUN9 their loved one tested positive for COVID-19 after he passed way

TUCSON, Ariz. — "He was there for his grandchildren, all his five children, he was there for everybody."

Nora Gonzalez says her brother, 47-year-old Jesus Robles, died before testing positive for COVID-19 at Banner UMC.

"He worked construction, until he had his accident and became quadriplegic," Gonzalez said.

She said her brother was in a car accident and lived at the Sapphire of Tucson Nursing Home for the last four years.

"He was awesome, he supported his family, all his family and still did 'til the day he died," Gonzalez said.

"Loving, caring, he listened to you. You needed something, if he had it he would give it to you, if not he would try to find it and give it to you."

She described him as an ideal brother, father and grandfather who would do anything to see his family.

"He would come and see his kids everyday. he would come down Country Club in his wheelchair."

"He was our centerpiece. They told him when he had his car accident that he was not going to live no more than five years. he survived 18 years."

We reached out to the Pima County Health Department, but they said they couldn't give us any information cases they're investigating.

KGUN9 will continue to work on learning more about Robles' case and how he may have become infected with the virus.

