Tucson elementary school closed after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson elementary school has been closed after two of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

A Tucson Unified School District spokesperson says Tolson Elementary School shut down on Tuesday after the staff members reported their positive test results to the district Monday. There were no students on the school's campus at the time, as the school continues remote learning.

The two staff members and six other school employees who were potentially exposed will be self-quarantined for the next 14 days, the spokesperson said. he school has also been disinfected but will be tentatively closed until Sept. 1, but may open before or after that date depending on staff availability.

🚨Tucson Unified School District closed Tolson Elementary school 8/18 due to 2 staff members who worked together last week reporting COVID positive test results to the District on Monday 8/17... — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) August 19, 2020