Tucson Electric Power not disconnecting power, suspending late fees during pandemic

Tucson Electric Power says it will not disconnect customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 26, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Electric Power says it will not disconnect customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say they will also be suspending late fees.

Spokesperson for TEP Joseph Barrios said "We're not charging late fees, we do want our customers just to call and talk to us, we have assistance programs that are available and we are more than happy to talk to them about those

If you're struggling to pay your electric bill TEP is offering payment plans and extensions. 

There are also links to short-term assistance groups in our community on their website.

