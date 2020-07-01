Tucson doctor sees a surge of younger patients contracting COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Inside of one of Tucson's hospitals, Dr. Matt Heinz has seen the worst of it.

“The most heartbreaking thing is to have folks die with us in the hospital and not be able to be with their family when that's happening. That's just terrible. I don't want that to happen to anybody else,“ explained Dr. Heinz.

In fact, he has seen the surge of younger people getting the virus and they aren't just asymptomatic. He wrote on Facebook Monday, "the ages of my most seriously ill Covid-19 patients (requiring supplemental oxygen and aggressive respiratory support — none were on ventilators thankfully) were 27, 45, 24 and 32 years [old]."

He urged the use of masks.

"The masks, don't protect people from others. Mostly the masks are a courtesy, Heinz said. "So that if you and I are in a room, if I have it and every time I exhale I'm blasting Coronavirus at you, it's polite of me to have this on. So, that I don't potentially affect you or anyone else if I'm within six feet."

He thinks Governor Ducey did the right thing by re-closing some businesses but thinks more needs to be done.

"I think it was long overdue and we need to do more. We need to stay at home order. Why don't we have a statewide mask requirement?,“ said Dr. Heinz.

Dr. Heinz says the virus isn’t going anywhere until there is a cure or a vaccine adding that could be as long as August of 2021.

It’s also important to note, Dr. Heinz is not just a hospitalist, he is also running for county supervisor.