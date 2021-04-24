Tucson companies are heading back to the office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As more people get vaccinated in our area, businesses are beginning to return to the office space.

"It will probably be more in a hybrid form," Michael Guymon, the VP of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said.

The Tucson Metro Chamber is helping companies that chose to head back into the office with PPE supplies. One company that is starting to open their office is Hexagon. Their mining division is headquartered here in Tucson.

"We had to switch the world off in a day," Nick Hare, Mining Division President of Hexagon, said. "We are not going to switch it back on in the same way in the same day."

Hare works with people all over the world and had previously flown across the world frequently.

"We've been shown that it is possible to do things remotely and virtually that we thought we needed to fly someone for," Hare said.

He says that business travel won't be the same and neither will the new normal.

"The world will go back to some version of normal, but it's not going to be the 2019 normal," Hare said. "It's going to be the future normal."

Hare said they are working with all of their employees to make sure they are comfortable when they want to return to the office.