Tucson church gives back to Tucson Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz, - Sunday service at Pantano Christian Church is being given online for the time being. Despite having empty pews, church members are hard at work.

"I’m working harder than I’ve worked in my whole life," said Lead Pastor, Glen Elliott.

Weeks ago, the Pantano Christian Church joined other churches from across Arizona to form the Care For Arizona group.

The groups purpose is to brings churches and hospitals together to support healthcare workers.

Elliott said the Pantano Christian Church is supporting the Tucson Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital, and they're doing it in many ways.

“We’re providing free childcare Monday through Friday for TMC and St. Joe’s hospitals, although we’ve opened it up to others that might be living on this side of town," said Elliott.

Along with that, church members have also started writing letters to both healthcare workers and those living in assisted living homes.

“Just saying thank you for the hard work, for putting yourselves in danger," said Elliott.

Church members have also put together more than 400 care packages for healthcare workers.

Pastor Elliott said while he's excited to start Sunday Service back up when possible, he's happy to be helping.

“It’s not just about meeting on Sunday, it’s about making a difference all through the week in our city.

Any healthcare workers interested in receiving free child care from the Pantano Christian Church, can register here.