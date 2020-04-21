Tucson band 'superfan' creates website to help local performers

TUCSON, Ariz. - On any given weekend night, before the coronavirus pandemic, you'd be able to find 'superfan' Erika Teeney and her husband enjoying local bands and musicians.

“For years now, my husband and I have been going to live music events," said Tenney.

However, since social distancing measures were put in places and bars and restaurants closed to dine-in, those local bands and musicians have been struggling.

Because of that, Tenney and her sister decided to create a website where local bands and musicians can stay in touch with the community.

“It came about that we need a one stop place where bands can get together and promote themselves," said Tenney.

On the TucsonLocalBands.com website, local bands and musicians can submit information on upcoming virtual events.

“Lets get this set up, lets get this out there so when the world opens up everyone is staged and ready," she said.

The website is free for local bands and musicians who want to get the word out about their upcoming performances.

