Tucson-area little league teams prepare for fall season with COVID-19 precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. - The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many things, among those, the spring season of 27 Tucson-area little league teams.

At this time of the year, little league teams would be playing in tournaments, instead, some Tucson teams, like the Thornydale Little League, are prepping to recruit for their fall season.

“What we’re looking for, especially in our leagues that decide to reopen, is to give parents and their kids an opportunity," said Carl Thompson, the administrator for District 5, which is one of two little league districts in the Tucson-area.

The fall season however, will be unlike any other ever experienced.

“Making sure that players bring their own equipment to the games if possible, making sure there is no sharing of equipment, making sure that we have hand sanitizer as well as disinfectant available," said Thompson.

Spacing out players in the dugout, and taking baseballs out of rotation after each inning will also most likely be happening, according to Thompson.

When it comes to spectators, Thompson said, there will likely be big changes there as well.

“It may be in the outfield, but may be down the foul line. Particular leagues will make that decision depending on how fields are structured and spaced out," he said.

He added with all these changes, he hopes the season can start and finish as smoothly and safely as possible.

The goal is to have players on the field by early September.