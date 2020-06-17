Tucson-area Dutch Bros. employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — An employee at the Dutch Bros. coffee shop in Marana has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company confirmed the news in an announcement on its website Wednesday morning. An employee at the Cortaro Farms Road location took a COVID-19 test on June 14 and received a positive result on June 16.

The employee last worked at the restaurant on the morning of June 8 and the evening of June 10, the email from Dutch Bros. said. The employee will self-isolate for 14 days.

Dutch Bros Tucson says its Cortaro Farms Road location is closed as of Tuesday and will undergo a deep cleaning before reopening.