Tucson-area artists involved in national pandemic project

TUCSON, Ariz. - Dozens of artists across the country are participating in a national project about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those artists are two from the Tucson-area.

Jacqueline Chanda has been pursuing her art career full-time for the past five years, and is one of the two artists now taking part in the 'Great American Paint In'.

“I waited, had a whole other career before I basically decided I really wanna paint cause that’s what I wanted to do all my life," she said.

The project is aimed at gathering different experiences and perspectives of the pandemic through the eyes of artists.

"Part of it I think is one’s own personal experience in terms of the pandemic," said Chanda.

The 'Great American Paint In' called for artists from across the country to submit their paintings for consideration into the project. The hope is that once there are enough submissions, the project can move from an online platform to a tangible one.

“The total objective is to create a book and then after that to sell the book and then the proceeds to go help other artists who have had difficulties during this time period of the pandemic," said Chanda,

