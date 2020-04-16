Tucson 10-year-old writes thank you cards for essential workers

TUCSON, ariz. — A local 10-year-old is spending his time writing thank you cards to give to essential workers during the coronavirus.

Tommy Murphy and his mom Angela wanted to do something positive to give back to the community.

At first, they wrote 75 thank you cards for grocery store workers when the shelves were emptied.

Now, they're at the Tucson Police Department for #operationthankacop.

Tommy said there are six reasons he is thankful for police officers.

"They fight crime. They help people. They do a good job. They get drugs off the street. They support our community. They are heroes," Murphy said.

When giving the cards to the police officer, Lieutenant Colin King said they were all very grateful.

"I think that’s great for our troops to see, the men and women that work here everyday," Lt. Colin said. "They’re out everyday patrolling 24/7. We’re here to support our community, so it’s a good reminder how much it means to have some of the community members show their support, especially at ten! That’s awesome!"

They've made about 300 cards. The next step is to make them for medical care workers.

Tommy and his mom have a Facebook page to help join in on the card making. They invite everyone in the community to join.