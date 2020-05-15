Menu

Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen this weekend

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017 file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lock down. An email sent Thursday, May 14, 2020 to members says the Palm Beach resort's Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months, but its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president's private residence will remain closed. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 14, 2020
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort’s Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months, but its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president’s private residence will remain closed.

Members will have to practice social distancing and bring their own towels. The club traditionally closes in late May until November as its members flee Florida’s summer heat and humidity, but the email says it will now stay open through June.

