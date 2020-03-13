Trump says he thinks he will be tested for coronavirus, adds he is not self-isolating

President Donald Trump suggested on Friday during a news conference that he thinks he will likely be tested for coronavirus.

This comes a day after news broke that a Brazilian official as part of President Jair Bolsonaro's travel party tested positive for coronavirus. Reports originally indicated Bolsonaro also tested positive for the virus, but Bolsonaro's office disputed that claim.

Trump directly interacted with Bolsonaro and the official, who the Associated Press identified as Fábio Wajngarten, last weekend at Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Experts say it can take up to 14 days for the coronavirus to incubate.

"I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested," Trump said. "Most likely, not for that reason but because I think I will do it anyway.

"Fairly soon, we're working on that. we're working out a schedule," Trump added.

The Associated Press also reported on Friday that a second person who interated with Trump last weekend tested positive for the virus.

At Trump's age (73), his risks from coronavirus are greater than for the general population.

Trump was asked about whether he concerned about reports that Bolsonaro had tested positive for coronavirus. "Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned," Trump responded.

Bolsonaro is not the only world leader directly dealing with coronavirus. Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his wife Sophie had tested positive for coronavirus. Both the prime minister and his wife are under a two-week quarantine.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to include information that Bolsonaro's office said that he did not test positive for the coronavirus.