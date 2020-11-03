Trump rally yields few COVID cases, though cases could still rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — "We have seen some contacts tell us that they did attend the Trump rally," Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said.

It's been two weeks since President Trump's rally in Tucson attracted thousands.

"We haven't seen an inordinate number, but remember what's important to note is that we rely on people answering our question."

Cullen said the number of cases from that rally have been low but it doesn't diminish the risk of large gatherings.

"Large events, regardless of who put them on, large events worry us."

The Trump rally doesn't appear to have had a negative impact on COVID numbers locally but Cullen said Pima County could have some rough days ahead.

"We don't expect that we'll see any more cases due to that rally however, we are aware there are many other events that happened, especially over the Halloween weekend."

Because of events the Health Department was made aware of over the weekend, we could be entering what she called an 'accelerated transmission phase.'

"We will have over 100 cases per 100,000. That means that we will have over 1000 cases in the county."

Numbers, Dr. Cullen said, we haven't seen in six weeks and back then it was attributed to an outbreak at the University of Arizona.

Dr. Cullen said contact tracing is an important way of identifying outbreaks in cases and there's a way you can help.

"If we can say: at this event, we are seeing an increased number of cases, then we can go out and say: hey, if you went to this event please consider getting tested."

Dr. Cullen said if you've attended a large event recently, getting tested helps the department track what events might be considered super-spreader.å