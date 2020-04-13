Trump holds news conference as questions arise over Fauci, reopening the country

President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force hold a news conference on Monday after the group did not have an on-camera briefing during the Easter weekend.

The news conference comes as calls to reopen the economy ramp up. It also comes after Trump retweeted a former Republican congressional candidate who used the hashtag #FireFauci.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

The decision to reopen the country, Trump argued on Twitter, is his. Trump previously said that the decision would be left to the state governors

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump said on Monday. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.

“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

Trump said last week that he will launch a council aimed at reopening the country.

"I'm going to surround myself with the greatest minds," he said in another marathon news conference at the White House. "We're going to make a decision, and hopefully, it's going to be the right decision."

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., said that he is working in a pact with five other states to work on a coordinated plan to reopen their northeast states.

“"We have been talking to other states, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, for the past couple of days about coming up with how do we come up with a reopening plan, and can we work together on our reopening plan,” Cuomo said. “I want to make sure we, I can say that the people of this state, we did everything we could to the best of our ability. And the optimum is a geographically coordinated plan."

White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the White House should be cautious about reopening sections of the country. He remains hopeful that parts of the nation would be able to reopen sections of the economy in May.

“We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, okay, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on, if so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Hours after Fauci’s appearance on CNN, Trump retweeted a call to fire Fauci from the White House coronavirus task force.

