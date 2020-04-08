Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trump, coronavirus task force, holds news conference

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answers a reporter's question during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump, coronavirus task force, holds news conference
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 16:53:36-04

President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a news briefing Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx hinted that the CDC might, as soon as today, change recommendations on when medical workers who might have been exposed to the virus without proper equipment and do not have symptoms. Current guidelines call for workers to isolate for 14 days.

“It looks at degree of exposure and really making it clear that exposure occurs within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so really understanding where you shouldn’t be within 6 feet of people right now," Birx told. "But if you’re in a work situation where you have to be, there will be a series of recommendations that if you had had a significant exposure of what specifically to do, and if you’ve had a less exposure what to do.”

On ABC on Wednesday, Birx said that the White House is looking at Philadelphia and Washington DC as two locations as potential COVID-19 hot sports.

"We are concerned about the metro area of Washington and Baltimore," Birx said on ABC's Good Morning America. "And we are concerned right now about the Philadelphia area."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.