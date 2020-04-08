Trump, coronavirus task force, holds news conference

President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a news briefing Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx hinted that the CDC might, as soon as today, change recommendations on when medical workers who might have been exposed to the virus without proper equipment and do not have symptoms. Current guidelines call for workers to isolate for 14 days.

“It looks at degree of exposure and really making it clear that exposure occurs within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so really understanding where you shouldn’t be within 6 feet of people right now," Birx told. "But if you’re in a work situation where you have to be, there will be a series of recommendations that if you had had a significant exposure of what specifically to do, and if you’ve had a less exposure what to do.”

On ABC on Wednesday, Birx said that the White House is looking at Philadelphia and Washington DC as two locations as potential COVID-19 hot sports.

"We are concerned about the metro area of Washington and Baltimore," Birx said on ABC's Good Morning America. "And we are concerned right now about the Philadelphia area."