Trump announces he is suspending immigration into the US

President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he plans to sign an executive order to temporarily ban immigration into the US amid the spread of COVID-19.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted.

Trump did not specify whether there would be any exceptions.

Other details of the order have not been unveiled, including when it would go into effect.

On March 31, the US State Department issued a worldwide Level 4 travel advisory, effectively cutting of travel between the US and the rest of the world. US land borders with Mexico and Canada remain open for essential purposes, such as cargo and those traveling for business and emergency purposes.

The decision comes as Trump is imploring governors across the country to reopen state economies as the White House believes the US has hit a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases within the country.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .