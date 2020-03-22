Menu

Tribes take measures to slow spread of new coronavirus

Posted: 4:40 PM, Mar 22, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-22 19:40:03-04
Kristi Eaton/AP
HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING THURSDAY, MARCH 19,2020-FILE - This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Native American tribes across the U.S. for weeks have been shutting down casinos, hotels and tourist destinations, and shoring up services amid worries that the spread of the coronavirus quickly could overwhelm a chronically underfunded health care system and affect a population that suffers disproportionately from cancer, diabetes and some respiratory diseases. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes across the country are pressing the federal government for more resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In the meantime, tribal leaders are suspending travel off reservations, closing casinos and hotels, instituting curfews in some places and strongly urging their citizens to protect the elderly.

Tribes recently were included in a federal funding package for epidemiology, infection control, education and other things.

But tribes say the $40 million is not enough.

The federal Indian Health Service says it's talking with tribes to determine how best to dole out the money.

