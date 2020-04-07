Menu

Tribal land known for waterfalls extends tourism closure

Posted: 10:01 AM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 13:01:38-04
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — A small northern Arizona reservation that draws thousands of tourists annually to its blue-green waterfalls is extending a closure order.

The Havasupai Tribe passed a resolution this week to keep visitors off its land through mid-May to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Anyone with a permit to stay at the tribe's lodge or in the campgrounds through May 14 can reschedule the trips for sometime next year.

About 40,000 people visit the tribe's land annually. It is accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter and is home to about 450 people. Arizona health officials reported over 2,500 coronavirus cases statewide with 73 deaths as of Tuesday. The number of deaths rose from 65 as of Monday.

