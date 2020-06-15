Menu

Treasury withholding $679M in virus relief funds for tribes

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court
Coronavirus prompts thoughts of wills and trusts
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 17:32:55-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes as a challenge over the agency's distribution method makes its way through court.

A Kansas tribe has argued it was shortchanged because the Treasury Department relied on federal population data, rather than the tribe's own enrollment figures.

It says the money it's holding back will cover the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation if the tribe wins its case and any other tribes that might raise challenges.

The Treasury Department says it has distributed the rest of the $8 billion set aside for tribes.

