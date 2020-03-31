TPD warns of consequences for violation of local, state emergency orders amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department released a statement warning of the consequences for those who are violating local and state emergency orders amid a pandemic.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order Monday, calling for nonessential businesses to close, asking the public to stay home.

According to a press release from TPD, house parties are not listed as an “essential activity” in Gov. Ducey's executive order. Guests who attend such a party could be charged for violating A.R.S. §26-317, resulting in a class 1 misdemeanor.

Noting that the department is ready to enforce social distancing using state statutes, the red tag ordinance, or possibly new ordinances with the help of the City Attorney and the Mayor and Council. The worst consequence would be if you pass this virus on to someone who has a serious illness or dies as a result. That could be a family member, a friend, or someone you’ve never met. Although it’s especially dangerous for older people and people with certain underlying conditions, this coronavirus can have serious consequences for anyone, regardless of age or health. No matter who you are, you are not immune. Chief Chris Magnus

Police are to provide a warning and educate the importance of social distancing for those who violate emergency orders, according to Chief Magnus.

RELATED: UArizona students host house party amid pandemic; Tucson city leaders consider new policy