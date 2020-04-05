Menu

TPD shows support to front line workers at TMC

Posted: 1:17 PM, Apr 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-05 16:36:33-04
Tucson Police Lt. Bob Garza/Twitter
Tucson Police Department officers from east and midtown showed their gratitude and appreciation to front line workers at Tucson Medical Center Sunday morning.
Tucson Police officers drove around the hospital, and displayed signs on their patrol vehicles.

Lt. Bob Garza@LtBobGarza
Today, officers from @OperationsEast and @OpsMidtown showed support to the dedicated essential workers @tmcaznews. We are all in this together!

On Saturday, officers and Tucson Fire Department joined to say thank you to St. Joseph’s and all the care providers.

Troy Perrin@PerrinTPD
Operations Division East and TFD come together to give thanks to St. Joseph’s and all the care providers. Hard times bring out the best in Americans!

