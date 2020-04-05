TPD shows support to front line workers at TMC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police Department officers from east and midtown showed their gratitude and appreciation to front line workers at Tucson Medical Center Sunday morning.

Tucson Police officers drove around the hospital, and displayed signs on their patrol vehicles.

Lt. Bob Garza@LtBobGarza

Today, officers from @OperationsEast and @OpsMidtown showed support to the dedicated essential workers @tmcaznews. We are all in this together!

On Saturday, officers and Tucson Fire Department joined to say thank you to St. Joseph’s and all the care providers.