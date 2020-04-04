Town of Sahuarita closes some park amenities due to coronavirus concerns

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The town of Sahuarita is closing some park amenities effective Saturday at 5 p.m. following Gov. Ducey stay-at-home order issued earlier this week.
According to a press release, the town of Sahuarita fields and paths will remain open, but not for organized sports.
The following amenities will closed:
- Tables and ramadas
- All sports courts
- Skate parks
- Dog parks
- Playground equipment
- Public restrooms
Although fields and paths will remain open, individuals are asked to follow the social distancing guidelines.