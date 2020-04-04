Menu

Town of Sahuarita closes some park amenities due to coronavirus concerns

Posted: 2:25 PM, Apr 04, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-04 17:25:21-04
This is a large monumental nodus-based sundial in the Munincipal Plaza of Sahuarita Arizona. The sundial is also a water fountain, garden planter and is the sign of the town.
SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The town of Sahuarita is closing some park amenities effective Saturday at 5 p.m. following Gov. Ducey stay-at-home order issued earlier this week.

According to a press release, the town of Sahuarita fields and paths will remain open, but not for organized sports.

The following amenities will closed:

  • Tables and ramadas
  • All sports courts
  • Skate parks
  • Dog parks
  • Playground equipment
  • Public restrooms

Although fields and paths will remain open, individuals are asked to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

