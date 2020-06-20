Town of Marana Mayor opposed to face mask ordinance

MARANA, Ariz. — Town of Marana Mayor is opposed to Pima County's new mask mandate, and doesn't plan to turn his police force into a mask patrol.

Mayor Ed Honea says his town requires social distancing rules and masks to be worn by servers in restaurants and frontline workers. But he does not support the county ordinance requiring masks in public.

Mayor Honea said "We will not enforce the ordinance. We're not going to send our police officers out to make them the mask patrol. They're not going to be stopping people on the street and saying you don't have a mask in the general public. The county is going to have to enforce it if they want to do it."

Unlike the city of Tucson mandate, the county's ordinance does not include a civil penalty for not wearing a mask.