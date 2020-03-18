Town of Marana declares local emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The Mayor Ed Honea of the Town of Marana declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Honea released this statement:

Public gathering places, such as bars, clubs, libraries, gyms, and other places where groups in excess of ten congregate, are asked to take measures to implement social distancing; and

All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are asked to take measures to implement social distancing, and increase the use of delivery service, window service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, and to use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID‑19, including social distancing; and



Members of the public are urged to:



Use social distancing and avoid groups of ten or more people; and

Avoid contact with those with elevated risks associated with COVID-19; and

Stay home and contact your medical provider if you or others in your household feel sick; and

Stay home and away from other people if you are an older person or you have a serious underlying condition that can put you at increased risk, for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system; and

Practice good personal hygiene, such as regularly washing your hands, avoid touching your face, sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow, and frequently disinfecting.

Mayor Honea says the safety and well-being is the highest priority and concern for the Town of Marana. The decision is in hopes to decrease the potential spread of COVID-19.