Town of Marana closes some park amenities per Gov. Ducey orders

MARANA, Ariz. — The town of Marana will close some park amenities effective Sunday at 5 p.m. following Governor Doug Ducey's orders.
Town of Marana parks and trails will remain open as social distancing is followed.
The following amenities will be closed:
- Programming - CLOSED
- Events - CLOSED
- Community Center (Ora Mae Harn Park) - CLOSED
- Basketball Courts - CLOSED
- Park Public Restrooms - CLOSED
- Skate Park - CLOSED
- Playground Structures - CLOSED
The following amenities to remain open:
- Ramadas are open (NO RESERVATIONS)
- Athletics fields open (NO RESERVATIONS)
- Tennis courts – open
- Dog Parks – open
- Hiking Trails (Wild Buro) – open
- Shared Use Paths (bike paths) – open
- Parks Open Space - open
For more information about closures, or town of Marana, visit here.