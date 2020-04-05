Town of Marana closes some park amenities per Gov. Ducey orders

MARANA, Ariz. — The town of Marana will close some park amenities effective Sunday at 5 p.m. following Governor Doug Ducey's orders.

Town of Marana parks and trails will remain open as social distancing is followed.

The following amenities will be closed:

Programming - CLOSED

Events - CLOSED

Community Center (Ora Mae Harn Park) - CLOSED

Basketball Courts - CLOSED

Park Public Restrooms - CLOSED

Skate Park - CLOSED

Playground Structures - CLOSED

The following amenities to remain open:

Ramadas are open (NO RESERVATIONS)

Athletics fields open (NO RESERVATIONS)

Tennis courts – open

Dog Parks – open

Hiking Trails (Wild Buro) – open

Shared Use Paths (bike paths) – open

Parks Open Space - open

For more information about closures, or town of Marana, visit here.