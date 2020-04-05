Menu

Town of Marana closes some park amenities per Gov. Ducey orders

Posted: 11:59 AM, Apr 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-05 15:03:13-04
MARANA, Ariz. — The town of Marana will close some park amenities effective Sunday at 5 p.m. following Governor Doug Ducey's orders.

Town of Marana parks and trails will remain open as social distancing is followed.

The following amenities will be closed:

  • Programming - CLOSED
  • Events - CLOSED
  • Community Center (Ora Mae Harn Park) - CLOSED
  • Basketball Courts - CLOSED
  • Park Public Restrooms - CLOSED
  • Skate Park - CLOSED
  • Playground Structures - CLOSED

The following amenities to remain open:

  • Ramadas are open (NO RESERVATIONS)
  • Athletics fields open (NO RESERVATIONS)
  • Tennis courts – open
  • Dog Parks – open
  • Hiking Trails (Wild Buro) – open
  • Shared Use Paths (bike paths) – open
  • Parks Open Space - open

For more information about closures, or town of Marana, visit here.

