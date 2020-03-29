Tohono O’odham Nation confirms tribal member tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tohono O’odham Nation Health Care has confirmed a tribal member who lives in Tucson has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

This is the first COVID-19 case in Tohono O'odham Nation, according to the press release from Tohono O’odham Nation.

"The Nation has been preparing for our first COVID-19 case, and there will likely be more to come. Tribal citizens should continue practicing the social distancing and hygiene measures that will help us slow the spread of this virus. Together, we can protect our elders, those with health conditions, and ourselves. The Nation continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal health agencies on our response to the pandemic," Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said.

The Tohono O’odham Nation COVID-19 Unified Command is monitoring the situation and coordinating operations in response to the outbreak.

Tips to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.