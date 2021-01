TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center will hold a memorial Tuesday to honor COVID-19 victims and those who work to help the community.

The memorial will take place at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden’s national memorial for for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

There will be a bell ringing and prayer at Life Gain Park on the TMC campus.

The memorial will take place at 3:15 p.m.