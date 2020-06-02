TMC launches new initiative to help people feel safe in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Medical Center has set up a new initiative to help make patients feel comfortable going back to the hospitals.

The safe and ready campaign is about letting the community know it is safe at the hospital and doctors are ready for patients to come back, said Senior Vice President Chief Medical Officer at TMC Dr. Rick Anderson.

During the pandemic, TMC saw a 40-50% decrease in emergency room patients because people had fear of coming into the hosptial and getting COVID-19, Dr. Anderson said.

"Part of the concern with that is people that would normally come to the emergency department say with chest pain or abdominal pain, weren’t coming in," Anderson said.

Procedures are as followed in this chart:

"If you have other illnesses or issues going on with your health, we want you to come in and not be worried about the risk of COVID when you’re here at our hospital," Anderson said.