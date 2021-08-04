TMC Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — TMC Healthcare, which operates Tucson Medical Center, will be requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees are required to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 1, a TMC spokesperson told KGUN 9 in a statement.

"We are seeing a concerning escalation of COVID-19 across the county and in our community," Angela Pittenger of TMC said. "We know that vaccination is the best protection against COVID and so we set an ambitious but reasonable timeframe to bring us to 100% vaccinated."

The news comes as many other healthcare organizations have begun requiring the vaccine for employees including Banner Health, which operates Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson. HonorHealth announced a similar requirement for its workers last month.

Pima County is also considering whether to require its workers to be vaccinated and will be voting on the policy next week.