TMC cancels all elective surgeries through Jan. 4 due to increase in COVID patients

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Medical Center announced Sunday that it is canceling all elective surgeries through Jan. 4 amid a recent increase in COVID-19 patients.
According to a press release, the hospital anticipates more information on elective surgery restrictions to be released in the coming weeks.
Elective surgeries are defined as a surgery that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient.
In recent weeks, TMC canceled a number of surgeries that required ICU and step-down beds, and it was unable to accept 80 admission requests.
TMC announced the following next steps in an email to KGUN 9:
- The Surgery Team is reaching out to surgeons who are affected on Monday and Tuesday via telephone and offering to contact their patients regarding cancellation.
- We request surgeons reach out to patients going forward to let patients know about the canceled procedures- we can assist in this effort upon request. We ask that you inform the surgery scheduling department of those patients you have canceled.
- The surgery and anesthesia medical staff leadership will continue to partner with Julie Ward, director of periop services to adjust the surgery schedule for those surgeries that are not elective. Director of Cardiac and Imaging Services is working to adjust the Cath Lab schedule.
- We recognize that many patients have met their insurance deductible and canceling their surgery is a financial concern. We are reaching out to insurance companies to request a waiver or adjustment for those patients affected. We will share the progress of our efforts with you.
- TMC’s Medical Staff has risen to all of the difficult challenges this pandemic has posed- I thank you in advance for your continued partnership as we head into what appears to me the most trying phase yet.