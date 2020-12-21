TMC cancels all elective surgeries through Jan. 4 due to increase in COVID patients

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Medical Center announced Sunday that it is canceling all elective surgeries through Jan. 4 amid a recent increase in COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release, the hospital anticipates more information on elective surgery restrictions to be released in the coming weeks.

Elective surgeries are defined as a surgery that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient.

In recent weeks, TMC canceled a number of surgeries that required ICU and step-down beds, and it was unable to accept 80 admission requests.

TMC announced the following next steps in an email to KGUN 9: