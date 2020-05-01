Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tiny town of Wickenburg defies Ducey's stay-at-home order

Warnings from police and Arizona health officials are not stopping Horseshoe Cafe owner Debbie Thompson from serving breakfast at her Wickenburg restaurant. AP PHOTO
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 14:42:27-04

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Warnings from police and Arizona health officials are not stopping Horseshoe Cafe owner Debbie Thompson from serving breakfast at her Wickenburg restaurant.

Thompson and other business owners in the small town west of Phoenix decided Friday to re-open in defiance of Ducey’s mandate. Those who disregard it could face fines.

Ducey on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but said he will allow some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with health precautions.

The Republican governor said there are signs the spread of the new virus has slowed in the state, but there’s no clear indication that deaths and new cases are trending down.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.