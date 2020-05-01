Tiny town of Wickenburg defies Ducey's stay-at-home order

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Warnings from police and Arizona health officials are not stopping Horseshoe Cafe owner Debbie Thompson from serving breakfast at her Wickenburg restaurant.

Thompson and other business owners in the small town west of Phoenix decided Friday to re-open in defiance of Ducey’s mandate. Those who disregard it could face fines.

Ducey on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but said he will allow some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with health precautions.

The Republican governor said there are signs the spread of the new virus has slowed in the state, but there’s no clear indication that deaths and new cases are trending down.