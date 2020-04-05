Menu

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Posted: 2:12 PM, Apr 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-05 17:12:23-04
A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus. (Wildlife Conservation Society)
A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The female Malayan tiger, her sister, two Amur tigers and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

All of the cats at still bright, alert and interactive with their keepers, though they experienced some decrease in appetite, zoo officials said.

They were infected by a person caring for them, according to WCS. Preventative measures are now in place for all staff caring for cats at WCS zoos.

This article was written by Aliza Chasan for WPIX.

