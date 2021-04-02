Watch
TIA sees increase in March travel

Airport still concerned about business and international travel
TIA Airport
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport averaged 42 flights a day in March, an increase from the month before.

"Now typically going into April, May, and June the number of flights decreases," Richard Gruentzel, TIA's Chief Financial Officer, said. "What we are seeing right now is that the 42 flights a day is staying about the same."

Gruentzel says one of the main reasons people are traveling again is vaccine distribution.

"What we are seeing is that as people get vaccinated, they are definitely booking those flights," Gruentzel said.

Ticket prices are rising as well, but not everywhere. International travel has not picked up yet.

"Most countries you cannot enter," Gruentzel said. "Some you can't enter at all."

Gruentzel says that one of his concerns is business travel as hybrid work environments have developed since the start of the pandemic.

