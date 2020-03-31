THURSDAY: Governor Doug Ducey answers your COVID-19 questions

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona PBS studios, along with the Arizona Broadcasters Association, will host an hour-long, commercial-free conversation on COVID-19, Thursday evening. KGUN 9 On Your Side and evening anchor, Valerie Cavazos will join them in this important public service.

Other state officials such as Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, National Guard Major General Michael McGuire, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman will join the panel for the discussion.

“Basic information about COVID-19 is everywhere, but our goal is to cut through the clutter, eliminate any misinformation and let everyone in Arizona be part of an important conversation with our state leaders,” said Arizona Broadcasters Association President and CEO Chris Kline. “Arizona broadcasters are coming together in these unprecedented times and we hope it’s a model for everyone in Arizona to do the same.”

You can be part of this shared dialogue by submitting a question for any of these state officials about the response to COVID-19 in Arizona.

Submit your question below for consideration.